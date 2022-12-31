HANNIBAL, Mo. — One man was arrested and another was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Hannibal.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers were called at 12:17 a.m. to the 600 block of Broadway for a report of shots fired.
Arriving officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid to the man until the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance arrived. His condition was provided.
A 32-year-old man whose name was not disclosed by police was arrested minutes later a short distance from the scene. Police said a handgun was recovered.
He was taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour-old.