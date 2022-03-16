PEORIA, Ill. — A federal grand jury indicted five Illinois residents Tuesday, including a Payson man on a charge of attempted trafficking of a minor.
Michael Kamphaus, 33, of Payson, was charged as part of an investigation through Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Along with the charge of attempted trafficking of a minor, Kamphaus was also indicted for attempted enticement of a minor. Kamphaus is currently is the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The grand jury also indicted Jason Musselman, 34, of Toulon, Ill. under Project Safe Childhood on five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of child pornography distribution, and one count of possession of material containing child pornography. Musselman was released on bond.
Raphael Thompson, 34, of Peoria, Vonta Commer, 36, of Springfield, and Aaron Rossi, 39, of Bloomington were also indicted Wednesday on charges ranging from drug and firearm charges to filing false tax returns.