PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Tanner S. Reed, 26, of Pearl, on a charge of unlawful possession of explosive or incendiary devices following a September traffic stop and subsequent investigation.
According to the report, the Sheriff’s Department attempted to make a traffic stop of a 2020 Toyota around 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 29. The car reportedly failed to stop, leading to a brief chase before finally pulling over near Perry and Madison streets in Pittsfield. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and reportedly found a firearm, ammunition, and home-made explosive devices. The driver, Reed, was taken into custody and taken to a medical facility.
A search warrant was served on Sept. 30 for residence on 212th Avenue in Pearl where officers reportedly found and seized a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, home-made explosive devices and a computer.
Reed was arrested on Oct. 6 on a no-bond Pike County warrant for unlawful possession of explosive or incendiary devices. He is being held in the Pike County Jail as the investigation continues. The report notes that additional charges in the case are likely.
Assisting in the investigation was the Pittsfield Police Department and the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad.