QUINCY — A Plainville man faces multiple counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation.
Joshua D. Cress, 42, was arrested Tuesday at the Adams County Sheriff's office on four counts of possession of child pornography.
The Sheriff's Department said investigators received a report of sexual exploitation of a minor from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Dec. 29. Further investigation led to the arrest of Cress.
Cress is being held in the Adams County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Also assisting in the investigation was the Child Advocacy Center.