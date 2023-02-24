QUINCY — Quincy Police are investigating a death in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road as a homicide, pending results of an autopsy.
The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was found by a family member deceased inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
Quincy Police Department officers responded to the house at 3:32 p.m. Thursday. Detectives, along with the police department’s crime scene technician, remained on site until late Thursday night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family as they process this tragedy,” Police Chief Adam Yates said. “Crimes of this nature are rare in Quincy. When they occur, they shake the entire community. Our officers and detectives will utilize every resource available to bring justice for the victim.”
Detectives continue to look for additional witnesses and evidence, QPD said Friday morning in a news release, and have not ruled out anyone as a possible suspect.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call QPD at 217-228-4470 or submit a tip through Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers online portal, app or by calling 217-228-4474.