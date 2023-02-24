Quincy Homicide Update

Law enforcement and medical responders were on scene Thursday afternoon at a residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky. Quincy Police are investigating a death at the residence as a homicide.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy Police are investigating a death in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road as a homicide, pending results of an autopsy.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was found by a family member deceased inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.