QUINCY — Three Quincy residents were arrested this week following separate investigations into sexual assault allegations involving minors.
Amanda D. Toolate, 42, was arrested at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at her home, 323 College Ave. Toolate was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of domestic battery. She was taken to the Adams County Jail with a bond of $150,000.
Courtney L. Sprinkle, 31, was arrested around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday near her home at 620 Washington. Sprinkle was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of child pornography. She was taken to the Adams County jail on $65,000 bond.
Cameron R. Marold, 19, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 12th. Marold was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Marold was taken to the Adams County Jail with bond set at $150,000.
Detectives with the Quincy Police Department assigned to the youth division began work on these unrelated cases several months ago after receiving reports of possible child abuse. The detectives work with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as well as the Advocacy Network for Children to conduct the investigations, including interviews with multiple children and searches conducted to the suspects electronic devices and social media.