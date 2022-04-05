QUINCY — Officers from the Quincy Police Department responded to a call Tuesday for a group of 10 to 15 people causing a disturbance in the area of North Fifth and Chestnut streets.
Once on the scene, officers were told that one of the people involved, who had left the area, was in possession of a firearm. A vehicle matching the provided description was stopped at 13th and Chestnut. Officers did locate a firearm, as well as at least one passenger in the vehicle that reportedly had been pepper sprayed by another subject at Fifth and Chestnut. An Adams County ambulance responded to treat for the effects of the pepper spray.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation continued. There were no shots fired and no reports of other injuries as of Tuesday evening. No arrests have yet been reported.