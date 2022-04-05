Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.