QUINCY — A Quincy man is in jail after sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night.

According to the arrest report, Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, just east of Quincy. Deputies were told that a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. On arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and was the victim of domestic battery.