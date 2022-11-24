QUINCY — A Quincy man is in jail after sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night.
According to the arrest report, Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, just east of Quincy. Deputies were told that a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. On arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and was the victim of domestic battery.
Deputies forced entry into the residence and the suspect, Eric Kiture, 48, of Quincy, jumped out of a window and attempted to flee on foot. He was arrested after a short foot chase and taken into custody with no further incident.
Both Kiture and the woman were taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment. Kiture was then taken to the Adams County Jail on charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. With the arrest, the Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole hold on Kiture.