QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported the arrest Friday of a Quincy man on firearms charges following the execution of a search warrant.
According to the report, a search warrant was issued Friday for Deonte L. Jones and the residence at 520 N. Fifth St. in Quincy. At around 5 p.m. Friday, QPD’s Emergency Response Team executed the warrant at the residence and located a loaded firearm.
At about the same time, QPD officers located Jones at 2442 Broadway. During a search of Jones, it was discovered that he had another loaded firearm on him. Jones was arrested without incident and lodged in the Adams County Jail on two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
The QPD report notes that, at the time of the arrest Friday, Jones was on parole for a previous conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon. The Illinois Department of Corrections was notified of the new arrest and issues a parole violation warrant for Jones.