QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Quincy Police Department.
Cooper N. Davis, 23, of Quincy was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Adams County Jail.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 8:47 pm
According to the arrest report, QPD detectives began an investigation in June involving child pornography on a social media account. A search warrant stemming from that investigation was served Tuesday at 3421 Lawrence Road in Quincy.
Davis was taken into custody at the residence and transported to the Quincy Police Department where he was interviewed. Multiple electronic devices and items were seized from the residence for further investigation.
At a first court appearance Thursday, Davis was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $50,000.
As of Friday morning, the Quincy Police Department said there is no evidence that any local children were involved.