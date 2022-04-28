QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including drug and firearms offenses.
The Quincy Police Department said members of the its Emergency Response Team, assisted by the West Central Illinois Task Force, served a search warrant at 1212 Werner. During the search of the residence, officers reportedly found numerous items indicative of drug sales, more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, and a semi-automatic pistol with a 30-round extended magazine.
As a result of the search, Nicholas O. Gavin, 29, of Quincy was arrested on charges possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, armed violence, felon in possession of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He also was arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation stemming from a 2015 conviction on an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge.
Gavin was taken to the Adams County Jail.