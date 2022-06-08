QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in the May 30 crash that killed a Quincy woman has been moved to the Adams County Jail.
The Quincy Police Department said Breeden J. Wike, 20, was moved to the jail Wednesday afternoon following his release from Blessing Hospital.
An arrest warrant for reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving was issued following the crash at 12th and Locust streets. Kayla Beaston Smith, 39, of Quincy, was killed in the crash.
Wike initially was cited for reckless driving and disobeying a traffic light and taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said additional charges could be filed after some lab results are completed in the next 30 to 45 days.
"We do hope and expect additional charges once testing is completed," he said.
Bond for Wike has been set at $250,000.
Wike is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday.