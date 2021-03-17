SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in January.
Sharnell Washington, 25, of Quincy was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison by Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Mills. The sentence comes after Washington was arrested in March of 2020.
Washington pleaded guilty on Jan. 27, 2021, to distribution of methamphetamine and was found responsible for approximately 46.84 grams of pure meth, or ice, and an additional two grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.
At sentencing, the court noted that Washington was convicted in Adams County in December 2016 for aggravated battery to a child and has prior convictions for trafficking methamphetamine.
The arrest and conviction followed an investigation from the West Central Illinois Task Force, the Illinois State Police, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory M. Gilmore represented the government in the prosecution in cooperation with the Office of Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha.