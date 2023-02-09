QUINCY — Quincy Police Department announced the arrest of a Quincy man following an investigation into a Jan. 17 shooting on Bonansinga Drive.
An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 31 for Aaron J. Gallaher, 19, of Quincy.
Police said Gallaher turned himself in about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Gallaher was taken into custody and moved to the Adams County Jail on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The investigation into a shooting that happened at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 led officers to develop Gallaher as a suspect. QPD reported that there were no injuries in the shooting incident, and that it appeared the parties involved were known to one another.