QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department announced Wednesday that they have concluded a criminal investigation into a reported incident April 4 at the Barn, 711 S. Front St.
The case has been sent to the Adams County state's attorney for review and consideration of any criminal charges, a release from the police department reported.
A separate administrative investigation to look into any possible liquor license violations still is underway. Once that investigation concludes, the case will be sent to Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore, who also serves as the city's liquor commissioner, for review and consideration of action against the bar's liquor license.
Each investigation is still open and ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with additional information related to either investigation is encouraged to call the Quincy Police Department.
"The men and women of the Quincy Police Department understand the sensitive nature of this investigation and appreciate the concerns expressed to our agency through numerous emails, phone calls, and social media posts," the release said. "The Quincy Police Department is committed to serving the Quincy community with professionalism and transparency to the extent allowed."