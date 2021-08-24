BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of two following the execution of a search warrant on Sunday.
According to the report, at 11:46 p.m., the sheriff’s department, with assistance from the West Central Illinois Task Force, served a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Williams Street in Barry.
Following the investigation, Thomas J. Wallace, 38, and Patricia P. Touchette, 57, both of Barry, were arrested on one charge each of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Both were lodged in the Pike County Jail, while additional arrests are pending.