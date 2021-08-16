WARSAW, Ill. — A Sunday traffic stop in rural Warsaw led to the arrest of two people on burglary charges.
Alerted to a suspicious vehicle parked near an abandoned residence, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it left.
The driver, Cindy J. Lambert, 40, of Bushnell, and passenger, Jason R. Beans, 39, of Macomb, were found in possession of items from the residence.
Further investigation found Lambert and Beans had forcefully entered the residence and taken the items that deputies recovered. The vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet, was towed to the sheriff’s department for further processing.
Lambert and Beans were taken to the Hancock County Jail.