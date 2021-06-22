Two face charges in connection with Knox County fire where homeowner's body discovered

KNOX CITY, Mo. — Court documents allege that the Knox County man whose body was found after his mobile home was gutted in a fire last week was knocked unconscious before a fire was set.
The body of 61-year-old Ray V. Tripp Jr. was found in his Knox City home June 14, and two men now face charges.
Bradley S. Wilkins, 52, of Kirksville, faces charges with second-degree arson, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing and first-degree tampering with motor vehicle.
Wesley E. Ruggles, 39, of La Belle, faces charges with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing. Ruggles also was arrested Saturday.
The probable cause statement from the Knox County Sheriff's Department said Ruggles told investigators during an interview Friday that Wilkins approached him on June 13 to assist him with a "big job." Wilkins reportedly said he wanted to find and gain entrance into the residence owned by Tripp, and that for his help Ruggles would receive drugs and cash.
The Sheriff's Department said Ruggles showed Wilkins where Tripp lived at 51422 Economy Road. He provided trip with a false name to gain entry inside the mobile home when Tripp told him to leave. However, Ruggles refused to leave.
The statement further alleges that Tripp confronted Ruggles over the use of a fake name. Ruggles believed Tripp was attempting to take his photo with a cellphone, and Ruggles unsuccessfully attempted to take the phone.
After a brief argument, Tripp reportedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, put it to Ruggles head, told him to leave and pulled the trigger. However, the gun discharged.
The statement claims Ruggles attempted to spray Tripp with a can of pepper spray, and when it failed he punched him in the face. Tripp then tried to chamber a round in the firearm, but it failed to discharge. Ruggles then retrieved a shotgun he saw in the mobile home and reportedly struck Tripp in the head, which caused the stock to break.
Tripp allegedly brandished a machete and attempted to hit Ruggles, who ended up striking him with a empty wine bottle. This rendered Tripp unconscious.
Ruggles reportedly told investigators that he covered Tripp who was face down on the floor with a blanket.
When Wilkins entered the mobile home and saw Tripp's condition, he reportedly told Ruggles it appeared he "already finished the job."
Wilkins allegedly told Ruggles to grab what he wanted in the mobile home and get in Tripp's car and drive around for a while before meeting at Ruggles home.
"Wilkins then told Ruggles he would handle the rest," the statement said.
The Sheriff's Department said Ruggle stole two cellphones, U.S. currency and a bowl of miscellaneous items.
Ruggles also reportedly told investigators that when he left Tripp's home, Wilkins and Tripp were the only two there. The firearm that Tripp had was a black 9 mm semi-automatic that Ruggles said he saw the next day at Wilkins residence.
The Herald-Whig reached out to Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Boster's office to see if additional charges are expected and was told that he would not be issuing any comments at this time.
Both are set to return to court July 26 for a preliminary hearing.
Wilkins is being held in the Adair County Jail on no bond. Ruggles is being held in the Clark County Jail on no bond.