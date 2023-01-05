QUINCY — Two additional arrests have been made in connection with a Monday shooting in Quincy.
Chaunessi Cano, 20, and Hailey Carson, 18, both of Quincy, were arrested Wednesday. Cano faces charges of aggravated battery and mob action, and Carson faces charges of aggravated battery, mob action and no valid FOID card.
Quincy Police Department officers and the Adams County Ambulance Service responded to the 500 block of South Eighth on a report of a disturbance during which someone had been shot. Responding officers found a 22-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment.
Detectives responding to conduct the investigation and interviews discovered shell casings at the scene.
Police said the investigation determined that several people came together at a residence to confront the man who was shot about a prior incident. The man reportedly was struck with hands, feet and a "stun gun" before he was shot.
Police said a weapon has not been recovered.
Initially arrested was Gage L. Schroder, 24, of Quincy, on charged of aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held in the Adams County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Two arrest warrants also were issued on Wednesday for Brendan M. Schroder, 19, of Quincy. The first on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapons by a felon in connection with Monday's shooting.
The first is on a petition to revoke probation on a charge of attempted aggravated battery with a firearm. In October, Schroder was sentenced to 24 months probation in an Aug. 22 shooting at Port's Place, 510 Jersey.
Police said a non serialized firearm — a "ghost gun" — was recovered in that case.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Quincy Police Department of Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.