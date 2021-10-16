WARSAW, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest of a Warsaw man on drug charges following a report of a resident being threatened.
According to the report, Hancock County received a call at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday that three individuals were using firearms to threaten the resident of 420 North Fifth Street in Warsaw.
Deputies arrived and searched the residence, determining that the complaint was unfounded. The resident, Jason M. Thurman, 41, was found to be under the influence of a stimulant that was causing paranoia. A subsequent search of the residence revealed drug paraphernalia and less than five grams of methamphetamine.
Deputies arrested Thurman and took him to the Hancock County Jail.