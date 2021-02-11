QUINCY — The Iowa woman arrested Wednesday in a two-state vehicle pursuit that ended in Quincy was arrested just hours later after she reportedly entered another vehicle near the Adams County Courthouse.
Tiffani Thompson, 24, of Ames, Iowa, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Thursday on charges of theft over $500 and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said Thompson entered a vehicle at Players 5th Street Pub, 225 N. Fifth.
She allegedly ran east and entered another vehicle, attempting to drive away before the owner stopped her.
The sheriff's department said she then attempted to enter a department squad car but was unsuccessful, and a deputy arrested her.
At the time of the arrest she had been released on a notice to appear for her arrest Wednesday.
Her arrest, along with that of Robert A. Knopp, 32, also of Ames, came after the two reportedly fled from law officers in Missouri in a Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen.
After crossing into Quincy, the truck was later found abandoned at South Sixth and Jackson. The two were later found inside a children's playset in a residential backyard in the 600 block of Jackson.
Thompson faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle in that incident.
She is being held in the Adams County Jail on a combined $30,000 bond.