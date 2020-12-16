QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy teenager charged in a 2019 shooting death has been delayed again.
Roger Parker Jr. was set to go to trial in January, but the case was removed from the docket.
Both sides agreed to remove the trial from the docket with continued concerns over COVID-19 case numbers.
Parker, 17, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Kelley Jr. He is being charged as an adult.
Quincy Police responded about 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Sycamore, where a man who was later identified as Kelley was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Parker turned himself in the next day at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Parker and Kelley reportedly were arguing right before the shooting.
He will return to court Feb. 2 for a status hearing.
Parker continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $5 million bond.