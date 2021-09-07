QUINCY — A January 2022 trial date has been set for the Quincy nightclub owner charged in the reported assault of a Quincy University student.
The trial for Steven W. Homan was tentatively set to start Jan. 10 during a brief status hearing Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court. He will return to court Nov. 2 for a status hearing.
"Realistically, it will let us get through discovery and be ready," said Homan's attorney Michael Mettes.
Homan, 47, pleaded not guilty May 12 to one count of aggravated battery.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4 incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a 19-year-old freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29.
The liquor license for the Barn was relinquished by Homan April 26 before a meeting of the Liquor Control Commission.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.