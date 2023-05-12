QUINCY — A motion from local media outlets seeking to unseal motions and hearings in the Timothy W. Bliefnick case has been denied.
Filed Friday, Judge Robert Adrian denied the petition to vacate his previous ruling.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 6:32 pm
The Herald-Whig, along with WGEM and Muddy River News, seek to unseal the motions in the case that were sealed after Adrian's March 16 order sealing the motions in the case because of "extensive publicity." The media also has been barred from most motion hearings in the case.
Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty on March 24 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.
She was found dead by a family member Feb. 23 in her home on Kentucky Road. Quincy Police determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was arrested March 13.
The trial is set to start May 22.
Adrian highlighted extensive pretrial publicity in the case in denying the motions, saying a change of venue would be costly to the county.
"If the Court would allow the publication of evidence pretrial, the jury pool could very possible be tainted, and a fair and impartial jury could not be selected in Adams County and would cause a change of venue from Adams County," he wrote.
Adrian did acknowledge his previous order did not detail the procedure he is using.
He ordered that all document should be filed under seal and that he will review documents to determine whether the contain evidentiary matters. Documents he determines contain evidentiary matters will remain sealed.
All documents will be unsealed after a verdict is in for the case.
Adrian ordered all pretrial hearings concerning evidentiary matters closed.