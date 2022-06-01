QUINCY — The Quincy woman accused of supplying fentanyl to a 21-year-old woman who died of an overdose is set to enter a plea next month.
Caitlin R. Dietiker is set to return to court July 13 to enter the plea.
Dietiker was set to enter the plea May 11, but the plea was delayed after her attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said she had some concerns that he needed to address with her.
Dietiker, 22, was indicted Jan. 27 on one count of drug-induced homicide in the death of Jill Hogan.
The Quincy Police Department said in March 2021, officers responded to a death at 1255 Maine. Hogan was deceased at the scene, and her cause of death was determined to be fentanyl intoxication.
Police said a several-month investigation identified Dietiker as the person who supplied Hogan with the fentanyl that caused her death.
Dietiker continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $500,000 bail.