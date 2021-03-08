PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Two Pittsfield officers suffered minor injuries and two Pittsfield vehicles were severely damaged after a vehicle pursuit in the Pike County community.
The Pittsfield Police Department said it and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department were called around 10 a.m. Monday on a report that a male juvenile had a weapon and made statements that he would shoot someone.
Police said they made contact with the juvenile who reportedly told police that he was going to find a specific person and shoot them. He also reportedly told police that he had a loaded firearm.
A Pike County sheriff’s deputy and Pittsfield Police officer attempted to stop the juvenile’s truck on the southeast side of Pittsfield, leading officers a a pursuit through Pittsfield and the surrounding rural area.
Police said the juvenile rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles with his truck. Law enforcement attempted to disable the truck near the intersection of West Perry and Mississippi Street in Pittsfield, and the juvenile continued to elude officers eventually hitting a Pittsfield squad car head-on.
The juvenile was arrested after a brief confrontation, police said.
Police said several other law enforcement vehicles were damaged or totaled during the incident.
The crash investigations are being handled by the Illinois State Police.
Police said the juvenile remains in custody.