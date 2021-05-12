WEST QUINCY Mo. — A LaBelle man was seriously injured in a Monday night all-terrain vehicle crash near West Quincy.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Honda ATV driven by Aaron M. Cunningham, 32, of LaBelle, was heading south on Marion County Road 355, one-quarter mile south of West Quincy, at 7:58 p.m. when it ran off the road and overturned.
Cunningham was taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra First Responders.