MEMPHIS, Mo. — A LaGrange man will spend the rest of his life in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the 2018 death of a 2-year-old.
Court records show Marcus A. Mays on Wednesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the charge first-degree murder. He also received 30-year sentences on seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the Aug. 21, 2018, death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen, who died at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. An autopsy found that she died from a closed-head injury.
The additional sentences run consecutive to the life sentence.
A Scotland Count jury announced the verdict Aug.25 after a three-day trial. The case was moved to Scotland County on a change of venue.
Taylen was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., on Aug. 17, 2018 and later transferred to St. Louis. Mays was arrested the next day.
Police said Mays, 39, told investigators that he was angry at the girl, who was in his care, because she soiled her pants. He pushed her into a toilet and struck her on the buttocks with a belt and struck her in the head with the back of his hand numerous times, causing head injuries.