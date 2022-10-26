MEMPHIS, Mo. — A LaGrange man will spend the rest of his life in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the 2018 death of a 2-year-old.

Court records show Marcus A. Mays on Wednesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the charge first-degree murder. He also received 30-year sentences on seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the Aug. 21, 2018, death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen, who died at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. An autopsy found that she died from a closed-head injury.