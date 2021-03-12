QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will be on the streets this weekend, patrolling for impaired driving, as well as seat belt usage and distracted driving violations.
The St. Patrick's Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds and administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation, has the aim of making sure those out celebrating this weekend make it home safely.
In a statement, Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington said law enforcement is urging citizens to be smart in the revelries.
"We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, but we urge you to do so safely," Pilkington said. "While festivities may look different this year, the basics remain the same: If you’ll be drinking or using cannabis or another impairing substance, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely."
Having a designated driver and not letting other impaired friends drive are two steps that can help avoid arrests or crashes. If residents find themselves without a designated driver, they should call a friend or family member or use a cab or ride-share if they can't stay where they are.
QPD also reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians who may be impaired and who might not follow street signs. Drivers and passengers are also reminded to buckle up, wherever they're going.