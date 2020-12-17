QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement throughout the state for a high-visibility enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired driving during the holidays.
From Dec. 18 to Jan. 4, motorists will see an increase in patrols and traffic stops, along with additional messages on the dangers of driving impaired.
“During this season of caring, let’s remember to extend our goodwill to fellow motorists,” said Quincy Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington. “The best way we can do that is by making a commitment to drive sober and thereby help ensure that we all make it to our destinations safely.”
The police department recommends safe alternatives to driving impaired, including planning ahead to have a sober driver, using a ride-share program, taking keys away from friends or family who plan to drive impaired, and using seat belts.
The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds.