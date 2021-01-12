HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces multiple charges after a reported stabbing on Saturday afternoon.
Hannibal Police officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance about 4:23 p.m.in the 900 block of Taylor and discovered a 22-year-old Hannibal man with what appeared to be stab wounds.
Jimmy D. Atteberry Jr., 27, of Hannibal, was arrested, taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges. The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Atteberry on Sunday. He was charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Atteberry’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. He remains in the Marion County Jail.