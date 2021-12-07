BURTON, Ill. — A Hull man was arrested last week following allegations that he entered a home and battered a resident for several hours before the resident could call 911.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a 911 call on Nov. 28 at a residence in the Burton area. The deputies investigated claims from the caller that Adam E. Terstriep, 35, entered her home without permission and physically assaulted the woman for several hours before she was able to escape to a neighbor's house and call law enforcement.
Following the investigation into the allegations, the Sheriff's Department arrested Terstriep on charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and unlawful restraint.
and took him to the Adams County Jail
On Nov. 29, Terstriep had an initial court appearance where bond was set at $60,000. Terstriep posted bond and was released on the condition he wears a GPS electronic monitoring device.