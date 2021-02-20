SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police has announced that it would start a statewide enforcement details during the next few weeks to aggressively crack down on violations of the state's move over law, also known as "Scott's Law," as well as distracted driving violations.
Under the move over law, drivers must change lanes, if it's safe to do so, when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance with flashing lights active. This also applies to any stationary vehicles with their hazard lights on. If it's not safe to change lanes, drivers must slow down and proceed with caution, leaving a safe distance until they're past the stationary vehicle or vehicles.
Examples of distracted driving violations that troopers will be watching for include any driver using handheld electronic devices, cellphones in school or construction zones, or taking photos or video on wireless devices while driving within 500 feet of any emergency scene.
A first-time violation of the move over law could result in fines ranging from $250 to over $10,000. If the violation causes injury to another person, that driver would have their license suspended for anywhere from six months to two years.
Distracted driving offenses could lead to fines up to $75 for first offenses. If distracted driving results in serious injury or death, that driver would face between three and six years in prison.