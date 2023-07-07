Jury selection to start Monday in Yohn trial

Bradley Yohn is removed from the courtroom Friday, July 7, 2023, in the Adams County Courthouse. Jury selection in his trial is set to start Monday.

 Pool Photo/David Adam, MRN

QUINCY — A Springfield man facing home invasion and sexual assault charges argued for more than an hour Friday for a change of venue.

Bradley Yohn, 36, is set to begin trial Monday on charges of home invasion and sexual assault among other charges.