Jury selection to start Monday in Yohn trial

Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 6:45 pm
QUINCY — A Springfield man facing home invasion and sexual assault charges argued for more than an hour Friday for a change of venue.
Bradley Yohn, 36, is set to begin trial Monday on charges of home invasion and sexual assault among other charges.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
During the pretrial hearing, Yohn, 36, claimed the ongoing media coverage will make it impossible to select an impartial jury. Issues he addressed include the guilty plea of Karen Blackledge, who was convicted as a co-defendant in the case.
"I'm the most talked about person in this county," Yohn said. "People are passionate about this, and it's led to prejudice."
Around 40 minutes into Yohn's arguments on the motion, he complained about his restraints causing pain. Judge Roger Thomson reprimanded Yohn to end the theatrics or be removed from the courtroom.
Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones of the Adams County state's attorney's office said cases cited by Yohn related to issues that were raised during jury selection, not solely based on media coverage.
Thomson ruled that the motion for change of venue was denied but that it could be revisited if issues arise during jury selection next week.
In a motion requesting the case be dropped due to violation of the speedy trial requirements of state law, Yohn claimed the assigned public defender, John Citro, made requests for continuances in support of the prosecution.
Yohn filed to remove Citro as his attorney in April 2022 when he originally opted to represent himself. Moments before prospective jurors were set to begin the selection process in June 2022, Yohn requested a new court-appointed attorney before advising Thomson at that time that he would simply ask to represent himself again at a later date.
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson was assigned to the case, and Yohn asked the courts to allow him to represent himself in September 2022, with Nelson serving as standby counsel.
Jones noted that continuances in 2022 were made at the request of the defendant or his counsel. Since these requests were made by the defense, these delays are not accountable to the prosecution under speedy trial rules.
Jones conceded to 80 days of delay being attributable to the prosecution, well within the state's requirements of a burden of 120 days placed on state's attorneys.
Jury selection will start Monday morning. Thomson set the selection requirements at 12 jurors and three alternates. The prospective jurors will be questioned four at a time.
Opening statements and testimony will start Tuesday.