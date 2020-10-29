STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — A Quincy, Ill., man is being held in Marion County on drug charges after a police chase on Wednesday.
The Hannibal Police Department reports that officers attempted to stop a vehicle at 9:23 a.m., on Paris Avenue, after it was allegedly speeding.
The driver, identified by police as Michael W. Thomas, 34 of Quincy, pulled to the side of the road and exited the vehicle. Officers then report that Thomas got back into the vehicle, backed up nearly striking the patrol car, and sped away. The officer located the vehicle in a yard in the 200 block of North Section. Officers saw Thomas in the 900 block of Center and he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Arresting officers said Thomas was intoxicated and appeared to be suffering from a drug overdose. He was found in possession of several individually packaged items believed to be meth and fentanyl. Thomas was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital and admitted for treatment.
The Circuit Court of Marion County, Associate Division, issued a warrant for Thomas, charging him with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Thomas’ bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
In addition Thomas is sought in a felony warrant out of Scott County Iowa for carrying weapons, control of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance.