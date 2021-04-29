JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Cole County jury needed 2 1/2 hours Thursday to find a Missouri man guilty in the 2018 death of his fiancée.
James Addie of Santa Fe was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the April 27, 2018, death of 35-year-old Molly Watson.
Watson was found on a gravel road in far western Monroe County near Mo. 151 and Route M.
Addie was scheduled to marry Watson, whom he had been involved with for seven year, on April 29, 2018. However, Addie was still married to his wife of 23 years, Melanie Addie.
During her testimony Tuesday, Melanie Addie said she learned of her husband’s affair with Watson during a 2:20 a.m. visit on April 28 from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator who came to their rural home near the Audrain County line to inform Addie that his fiancé’s body was discovered.
The notification quickly became an investigation, which led to Addie’s arrest just after 4 a.m. Melanie Addie filed for divorce in May 2018, only weeks after Addie’s arrest. The divorce was granted in August 2018.
