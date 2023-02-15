QPD responds on Bayview

Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to a report of a possible suicidal subject on Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon. The bridge was closed to westbound traffic for about an hour.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Bayview Bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour Wednesday after the Quincy Police Department and other emergency workers responded to reports of a man who had climbed over the rail.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers with the were dispatched to a call of an individual walking across Bayview Bridge.