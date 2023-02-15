QUINCY — The Bayview Bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour Wednesday after the Quincy Police Department and other emergency workers responded to reports of a man who had climbed over the rail.
Just after 3:30 p.m., officers with the were dispatched to a call of an individual walking across Bayview Bridge.
While officers were enroute, additional calls were made reporting that the person was climbing over the rail on the north side of the bridge at the first tower. QPD closed both lanes of traffic for safety as negotiators worked to get the individual safely back onto the main roadway of the bridge.
The Quincy Fire Department had their water rescue boat in the water shortly after the bridge was closed.
After about an hour, officers safely removed the individual from Bayview Bridge. He was taken to Blessing Hospital for a psychological evaluation and the bridge was reopened to westbound traffic.