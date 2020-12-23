QUINCY — A Quincy man has been jailed while facing a home repair fraud charge.

The Quincy Police Department said it arrested Randy Ferguson, 64, on a charge of aggravated home repair fraud. The department said it was notified midyear by a homeowner who had made an agreement with Ferguson to work on a home.

According to the complaint, the work was never completed or completed to a substandard degree after several thousand dollars were paid for the work.

Ferguson was taken to the Adams County Jail after his arrest.

