QUINCY — A Quincy man has been jailed while facing a home repair fraud charge.
The Quincy Police Department said it arrested Randy Ferguson, 64, on a charge of aggravated home repair fraud. The department said it was notified midyear by a homeowner who had made an agreement with Ferguson to work on a home.
According to the complaint, the work was never completed or completed to a substandard degree after several thousand dollars were paid for the work.
Ferguson was taken to the Adams County Jail after his arrest.