SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison following an April guilty plea on drug charges.
Demetrius Fernando, 46, was indicted and arrested in March of 2020 on charges of distributing methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty in April 2023. He has been in the custody of the United States Marshals Service since his arrest.
Senior U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough sentenced Fernando to 96 months in prison to be followed by 48 months of supervised release. The statutory penalties for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine are up to 40 years in prison, as much as a $5 million fine, or a life term of supervised release.
The West Central Illinois Task Force, Quincy Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.