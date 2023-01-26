The Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers is looking for information that will lead to the arrest of a fugitive. Brendan M. Schroder, 19, is wanted as of Thursday by the Adams County Sheriff's Department on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and petition to revoke on a charge of attempted aggravated battery with a firearm.
Schroder is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 2500 block of Prentiss Avenue in Quincy.