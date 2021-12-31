QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in reducing vehicle thefts.
“We’re all guilty of it, forgetting now and then,” said Chief Deputy of Administration Sam Smith said. “But the mindset of ‘I live in the country, it won’t happen to me’ has to be changed.”
Smith said the Sheriff’s Department had eight vehicles reported stolen in one week, including three stolen in one night. The cars that were taken were unlocked, frequently with the keys left in them.
“Our job is to answer calls for service,” Smith said. “Naturally, we go to those calls, and we handle them as we need to. However, there are some calls that we can clearly, from a community perspective, make one little change and it would eliminate a whole percentage of crime from out community.”
One of the three trucks reported stolen was found in Camp Point, where deputies discovered a car had been taken from the driveway of a residence nearby. That theft led to a crash and the theft of Quincy Police Department squad car.
“That’s five of the eight vehicles there,” Smith said. “As soon as we got done with that arrest, the very next call we had was a suspicious person call, and we found that was a guy in a car stolen out of Iowa. Not only had the keys been left in it, but there was a handgun in there, as well.”
Aside from the recent run that seems to be attributable to just a few people — a run that has seemingly stopped following two arrests — Smith said that stolen vehicles are not common calls for the department.
“I would say we usually deal with vehicle thefts maybe once a month,” he said. “This has definitely not been normal.”
The Sheriff’s Department has been trying to leverage social media in a more active way lately, including the nightly campaign in October to remind residents to make sure cars and homes were locked up.
“We had some people that would message and say it’s getting redundant,” Smith said. “But that’s kind of the point. We want people to have it in their head, and that’s why we repeat the messages.”
Smith said those posts are typically kept light-hearted and fun, but that doesn’t make them less important.
“These thefts were targets of opportunity,” he said. “They would look for cars that were unlocked, with the keys in them, and then they would take that car and look around for other targets, other cars or valuables like prescription or tools or firearms.
“It really just comes down to common sense: lock your car, lock your house, take your keys with you.”
Along with being proactive for their own property, Smith said he would like to see the communities in the county continue to look out for each other.
“When the community tips come in, we don’t always get a chance to answer them when they aren’t anonymous, so they may think we aren’t doing anything with it,” he said. “But we follow up on every one of those, and we’ve solved a lot of cases that we may not have had any leads on because we got those tips. So I would ask the community to keep that up, keep sharing what you know.”