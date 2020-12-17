HANNIBAL — Detectives assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant at the Chloe Place Apartments at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, making the first of several drug arrests.
Officers arrested Amanda N Fugate, 37, of Hannibal, on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Fugate was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Marion County Jail. A warrant was issued on Wednesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Fugate with delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and she remains in the Marion County Jail.
On Wednesday morning, the Hannibal Special Response Team and detectives assigned to the ACES unit executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Willow Street. Officers located a substance believed to be methamphetamine at the home. Officers then arrested the following subjects, all Hannibal residents:
Christopher L. Davis, 31, on suspicion of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Regan D. Taylor, 24, on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Mark C. Harris, 44, on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick D. Whittaker, 62, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Candace M. Elzea, 32, on suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Davis was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Marion County Jail, and the other four suspects were released pending review by the Marion County prosecuting attorney. Two warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Davis with delivery of a controlled substance, and bond was set at $100,000 cash only on each warrant. Davis remains in the Marion County Jail.