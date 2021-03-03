WARSAW, Ill. — A Warsaw man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into allegations alleging he had sexual conduct with a child.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said Jerry L. Blackwell, 28, of Warsaw was arrested without incident outside of his home on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.
The Sheriff's Department alleged that Blackwell had sexual conduct with a child between the ages of 13 and 18.
Blackwell is currently being held in the Hancock County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Assisting in the investigation were the Advocacy Network for Children, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Keokuk, IA Police Department, Macomb Police Department, and the Hancock County State's Attorney's Office.