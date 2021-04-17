QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department released a statement on a woman that fell from the Quincy Bayview Bridge on Saturday.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., QPD officers were sent to check on a female walking across Bayview Bridge. Officers reportedly saw the woman climb over the railing and attempted to talk her back over. According to the statement, officers said the woman seemed determined to jump and started hanging from the ledge. QPD officers attempted to grab her and pull her back up, but were unsuccessful.
The woman landed in the river and floated to the Illinois side of the shore where she was pulled from the water by on-scene incident command and taken to Blessing Hospital. The report states the she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.