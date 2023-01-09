PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Liberty woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stole money from her employer.
Jamie L. Obert, 38, was arrested Friday on a Pike County warrant for theft over $10,000.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said on Dec. 14, 2022, it was contacted by a bank regarding an employee theft of an undisclosed amount of money. An investigation started after the report.
Obert was transported to the Pike County Jail where she posted bond and was released pending her first court appearance.