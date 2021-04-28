QUINCY — The city of Quincy was notified Wednesday that Steve Homan, owner of the Barn, 711 S. Front, relinquished the liquor license covering his bar.
Therefore, a Liquor Control Commission hearing set for Thursday regarding the possible suspension or revocation of the Barn's liquor license is no longer necessary, according to a news release from the city.
The Quincy Police Department began an administrative investigation into possible liquor license violations at the Barn following a reported assault that occurred April 4.
A separate criminal investigation into the incident resulted in the Adams County State's Attorney's Office charging Homan, 47, with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.
The charging document alleges that Homan had placed his arm around the neck of 19-year-old Quincy University student Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds.