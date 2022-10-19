LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana chief of police faces drug charges after two people overdosed at his home.
William E. Jones, 50, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Jones' girlfriend, Alexis J. "A.J." Thone, 25, was arrested on charges of second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said that at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Louisiana police officer called the non-emergency line of Pike County 911 and Central Dispatch to report a death at a residence in the 2300 block of Kentucky. Thone also lived at the residence.
First responders arriving at the scene found Thone's brother, Gabriel Thone, 24, dead upon arrival. A second brother, age 21, was found in respiratory distress but revived with naloxone and taken to the Pike County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Bond for Jones and Thone was set at $100,000.
