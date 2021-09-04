PETERSBURG, Ill. — The man wanted in connection with the death of a Palmyra, Mo., woman has been arrested.
The Palmyra Police Department said Raymond D. Gum Jr. was arrested around 12:23 p.m. Saturday in Petersburg, Ill., by the Menard County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies.
Gum was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of the 34-year-old woman in the 100 block of East Jefferson.
Police said they were investigating a "suspicious death" of a woman that was discovered by officers on a medical call around 10:45 a.m. Friday. Gum was announced as a person of interest Friday evening.
Gum is being held in the Menard County Detention Facility.
His bond on the Marion County charges was set at $1 million.
Also assisting in the investigation were the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.