BARRY, Ill. — A homeless man was arrested in Pike County on Monday after law enforcement officials said he was driving a stolen vehicle out of East-Central Illinois.
Evan C. Bright, 38, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing justice and speeding.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said it conducted a traffic stop at 11:47 p.m. Monday at the entrance to the Barry Travel Plaza, and an investigation found the vehicle was reported stolen out of Marshall.
The Sheriff’s Department said further investigation determined Bright stole vehicles from Terre Haute, Ind., and Marshall.
Bright also appeared to have injuries that he reportedly suffered after fleeing from police and crashing another vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Bright is being held in the Pike County Jail on $25,000 bond.
The Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation.