QUINCY — Bond was set at $250,000 for the Quincy man charged in connection with Tuesday's bank robbery in downtown Quincy.
Samuel O. Kenwick, 40, made his first appearance via webcam Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Kenwick faces one count of aggravated robbery. The charging document alleges that he alluded to having a firearm verbally and through gestures.
The Quincy Police Department said it received a holdup alarm at 1:17 p.m. for Mercantile Bank, 440 Maine, and upon arrival, police were given a description of the man who reportedly fled north on an electric bicycle with small tires. The man received an undisclosed amount of money.
Kenwick was detained two hours later after an officer saw a man matching the description given to police at the intersection of 18th and Broadway. Kenwick was arrested after an interview with police.
Police said all of the money was later recovered.
Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck asked for $250,000 bond citing the seriousness of the crime.
"Certainly when a bank is robbed, I think that is a significant risk to the public," Keck said.
Requesting a lesser bond, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson noted that Kenwick has a minimal criminal record of two misdemeanor convictions.
Public Defender Vanessa Pratt was appointed to represent Kenwick.
He is set to return to court Sept. 13 for an appearance with counsel.
Kenwick is being held in the Adams County Jail.